PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspect who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly tried to run over the deputy near Thunder Valley Casino is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

At around 1:40 a.m. Monday, a man in his 20s was stopped in his Toyota SUV by a Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the parking lot of Thunder Valley Casino. For unknown reasons, the man suddenly drove away. In the process of leaving, the man allegedly drove towards the deputy, causing the deputy to “become entangled” in the vehicle, according to a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lt. Nelsen Resendes.

The deputy was reportedly dragged 150 feet. The deputy fired his gun at the driver, hitting him.

Injured, but not giving up, the suspect then reportedly continued driving to the area of Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue where he finally stopped his vehicle.

Athens & Fiddyment Closed after police involved shooting overnight. Placer County deputy pulled a man over in Thunder Valley parking lot, man reportedly tried to run over deputy -dragging him 150 feet-before deputy fired twice hitting driver. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/oF3G5Qr6xO — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) January 11, 2021

He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

A woman in her 20s was also inside the vehicle at the time. Resendes says she is not talking to deputies.

An investigation into the shooting has forced the closure of Fiddyment Road. A group of onlookers — some visibly agitated — had gathered at the scene.

Investigators are contacting businesses to see if they have video footage of the incident.

