Governor Gavin Newsom is providing an update on the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

California hit another grim coronavirus milestone on Monday. Data from John Hopkins University on Monday showed the nation’s most populous state has recorded more than 30,000 deaths since the pandemic started nearly a year ago.

Deaths have exploded since a COVID-19 surge began in October. It took California six months to record its first 10,000 deaths. But in barely a month, the total rose from 20,000 to 30,000.

Over the weekend, state officials reported a two-day record of 1,163 deaths. Hospitalizations also have exploded and many hospitals are stretched to the limit.

Health officials have warned the worst is yet to come later this month when there’s a full picture of infections from the holidays.

California ranks third nationally in coronavirus deaths, behind Texas and New York, which is in the No. 1 position with nearly 40,000.

The first COVID-19 case in California was confirmed on Jan. 25. The death of a San Jose woman on Feb. 6 is the first known U.S. death from COVID-19.