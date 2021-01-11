SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 39,839 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, which is a 1.5% increase from Sunday. There were also 264 more deaths reported, which is a 0.9% increase from Sunday.

There were 343,704 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,710,801, while the total number of deaths is 29,965.

As of Monday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 13.7%, which is a 1.1% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 3,617,0528 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 22,633 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 120 people or 0.5% fewer than Sunday.

There are 1,242 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is an 83-bed increase from Sunday.

More from CBS Sacramento: