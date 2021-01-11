KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and illegally had guns, say deputies.

On Sunday night, a Yolo County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle in Knights Landing. During the course of the stop, deputies found a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun, according to a Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The vehicle was reported as stolen in November.

Michael Black, 57, of Knights Landing, was arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail for vehicle theft and gun charges.