SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 50,030 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, which is a 2% increase from Thursday. There were also 493 more deaths reported, which is a 1.8% increase from Thursday.

There were 266,975 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,568,641, while the total number of deaths is 28,538.

As of Friday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 13.3%, which is a 1.2% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 35,027,330 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 22,836 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 17 people or 0.1% fewer than Thursday.

There are 1,147 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 63-bed decrease from Monday.

