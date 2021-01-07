CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — So many people are stuck with concert tickets for canceled events.

Citrus Heights senior Mark Vance struggled to get a refund for a Cher concert, so he called Kurtis to investigate.

“I was pretty angry,” Vance said.

He says Ticketmaster offered a refund for a May Cher concert at the Golden 1 Center when it was postponed. He says he applied to get his $160 back but didn’t get the money within the 30 days Ticketmaster suggested.

READ MORE CALL KURTIS INVESTIGATIONS

“And those 30 days became 60, and 90, and 120, and I still wasn’t getting it,” Vance said.

The Cher concert is now canceled. When we contacted Ticketmaster, Mark got his money back.

So what should you do with unusable tickets?

Ticketmaster is offering refunds for postponed events, but there’s a catch. You have to wait for the event to be rescheduled before you can apply, and you only have 30 days. Canceled events should lead to an automatic refund.

More from CBS Sacramento: