WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS13/AP) — Police in Washington, D.C. have identified four people — one from California and three from Oregon — who were arrested in connection to a mob of pro-Trump supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol and the events afterward.

According to MPD’s arrest database, 82 people were arrested in total. One of those people is a California resident and three live in Oregon:

38-year-old Julia Titus of California was arrested Thursday in the 600 block of H Street NW for violating curfew.

54-year-old Yevgemya Malimon of Oregon was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of First Street NW for violating curfew, unlawful entry.

28-year-old Kristina Malimon of Oregon was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of First Street NW for violating curfew, unlawful entry.

57-year-old Rodney Taylor of Oregon was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of First Street NW for violating curfew.

The riot left more than 50 Capitol and D.C. police injured, including several who were hospitalized, Capitol Police said.

Four people also died during the riot. Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee identified the woman shot and killed by Capitol police as 35-year-old Ashli Babbit. CBS Los Angeles reported Babbit was from San Diego. Three others, who died from medical emergencies, were identified as 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Pa., 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Ala. and 34-year-old Roseanne Boleyn of Kennesaw, Georgia.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said they would be investigating the Capitol Police response to the violence Wednesday, calling it a “failure.”

“Obviously it was a failure or you would not have had people enter the Capitol by breaking windows and terrorizing the members of Congress who were doing a very sacred requirement of their jobs,″ she said.

However, the head of the U.S. Capitol Police defended his department’s response to the storming of the Capitol, saying Thursday that officers “acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions.”

Chief Steven Sund, in his first public comment on the mayhem from Wednesday, said in a statement that rioters “actively attacked” Capitol police and other law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and “took up other weapons against our officers.”

The siege, as the House and Senate were affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, was “unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.,″ said Sund, a former city police officer. ”Make no mistake: these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior. The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced.″

Lawmakers from both parties have pledged to investigate law enforcement’s actions and questioned whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building.