SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 36,385 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, which is a 1.2% increase from Wednesday. There were also 583 more deaths reported, which is a 2.1% increase from Wednesday.

There were 211,734 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,518,611, while the total number of deaths is 28,045.

As of Thursday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 12.9%, which is a 0.5% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 34,760,355 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 22,851 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 31 people or 0.1% more than Wednesday.

There are 1,210 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 101-bed decrease from Monday.

