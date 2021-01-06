Numerology 101Tina is with a Numerology expert showing us what 2021 has in store for us.

13 hours ago

"Beating Your Face"We get to see Dina Kupfer "Beat her face"! She's with a makeup expert and together they explain how "beating your face" means putting on makeup. Dina also shows us the intricacies putting on eye liner.

13 hours ago

Show and TellCheck out today's Show and Tell!

14 hours ago

Project RIDELori is at Project RIDE in Elk Grove giving us a preview of their Drive-Thru Crab Feed and Auction and how you can be a part of it.

14 hours ago

Taking Care of Your Skin During the WinterDina is with a local make-up artist to learn some helpful hints on how to take care of your skin during the Winter months.

14 hours ago