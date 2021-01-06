SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Demonstrations are happening in cities across the country, including Sacramento.

Protesters have gathered with flags and signs at the state capitol in support of President Trump. Many people are chanting “stop the steal” and are asking people to sign the petitions to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. is on lockdown as protesters clashed with police and allegedly attempted to break through barriers in front of the capitol. Some protesters have breached the entrance to the capitol building.