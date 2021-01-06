SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Eleven people were arrested Wednesday during demonstrations at the State Capitol in Sacramento, police said.

Sacramento is one of the many cities across the country where Trump supporters have protested the presidential election vote count. Protesters carrying flags and signs gathered at the capitol Wednesday morning to hear a live broadcast of President Trump from Washington, D.C. Many people were chanting “stop the steal” and asked people to sign the petitions to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

Sacramento police reported clashes between demonstrators at the capitol and say officers worked to keep the opposing groups separated. By 2 p.m. police say most of the demonstrators had dispersed but a high police presence remains in and around the State Capitol for the time being.

Police say 11 people were arrested on charges related to the illegal possession of pepper spray. One demonstrator was reportedly assaulted, but police say no injuries were reported.

In total, Sacramento police say 200 officers were assigned to the demonstration Wednesday.

A large crowd out here at Capitol. Many people chanting “Stop the Steal” & asking people to sign the recall Newsom petitions. pic.twitter.com/sfxmoCeA5g — Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) January 6, 2021

Some roads in the area have been closed due to the protest.