SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Northern California members of Congress are tweeting that they are sheltering and safe after protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Dozens of people reportedly broke through the security perimeters that were set up outside as lawmakers were set to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Some protesters could be seen inside the Senate chamber.

Other protesters roamed the halls and chanted “Trump won that election.”

Congressional leaders have been whisked to safety.

Several lawmakers from Northern California have tweeted out statements about the situation.

My staff and I are safe. The storming of the U.S. Capitol is dangerous and disgusting and needs to stop, immediately. — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) January 6, 2021

The attack on the Capitol strikes at the most sacred act of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power. It is an outrage and a threat to our most fundamental principles as a free people. — Tom McClintock (@RepMcClintock) January 6, 2021

I am currently sheltering in place in the Capitol at a secure location. I will give more updates. This is a very sad day for democracy. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 6, 2021

Violence has no place in our democracy. I wanted to let you all know I am sheltering and safe. Thank you to all the Capitol Police officers defending my colleagues and our Capitol. — Rep. Josh Harder (@RepJoshHarder) January 6, 2021

Vice-President Mike Pence and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, who were on hand for the joint session, are also said to be safe.

An earlier pro-Trump rally outside the Capitol had taken place. Pres. Trump attended and spoke, urging his supporters to march.