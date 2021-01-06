SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 29,892 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is a 1.2% increase from Tuesday. There were also 459 more deaths reported, which is a 1.7% increase from Tuesday.

There were 217,837 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,482,226, while the total number of deaths is 27,003.

As of Wednesday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 12.7%, which is a 0.3% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 34,548,621 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 22,820 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 335 people or 1.5% more than Sunday.

There are 1,311 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is an 8-bed decrease from Monday.

