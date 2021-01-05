WILTON (CBS13) — A judge has denied a convicted sexual predator from moving to rural Sacramento County.

Neighbors in rural Wilton have been outspoken in their opposition to Dariel Shazier’s attempt to rent a home in their area. Officials had sent out a public alert about the possible move, noting that neighbors had till the end of December to voice their concerns.

Shazier had moved to Del Paso Heights in 2019 after serving prison time for multiple sex crimes. Neighbors raised similar concerns, but that move went forward.

On Tuesday, a judge denied the motion to move without prejudice.

Police have said Shazier was not on parole but is being monitored by an outpatient provider. Neighbors have said that 12 children live along the Wilton road Shazier was planning to move.