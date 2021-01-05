SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 31,440 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which is a 1.3% increase from Monday. There were also 368 more deaths reported, which is a 1.4% increase from Monday.

There were 203,771 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,452,334, while the total number of deaths is 27,003.

As of Tuesday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 12.7%, which is a 0.5% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 34,330,78 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 22,485 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 482 people or 2.1% more than Sunday.

There are 1,319 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is an 18-bed decrease from Monday. Nineteen patients being treated at Sleep Train Arena Alternate Care facility.

