TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS13) – Two tornadoes touched down in Tehama County Monday, the National Weather Service has confirmed to CBS13.
It’s believed the tornadoes touched down around 2 p.m. One of the tornadoes was spotted by a woman who says the twister damaged a nearby shed and brought down some tree branches. The second tornado was witnessed by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy in the town of Vina. It was in an open field and didn’t cause any damage.
No injuries were reported.
A tornado warning that was in effect for the area has expired.
Here is a photo of the tornado from Meteorologist Bryan Ramsey at CBS13 affiliate KHSL in Redding.
Here's a great photo of today's tornado in Tehama county taken by Derrick Baker. Thank you for sharing! Does anyone else have photos or videos? pic.twitter.com/uI0GxqnXPz
— Bryan Ramsey (@weatheramsey) January 4, 2021
The National Weather Service tweeted this photo from a weather watcher near Los Molinos.
Tornado in California minutes ago! Since he is not on Twitter, got permission from my bud Steve Walton to post this picture of the twister he just bagged near Los Molinos, Ca. #tornado #cawx pic.twitter.com/M6MnrcsMvZ
— Benjamin Jurkovich (@BenjaminJurkovi) January 4, 2021