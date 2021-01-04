TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS13) – Two tornadoes touched down in Tehama County Monday, the National Weather Service has confirmed to CBS13.

It’s believed the tornadoes touched down around 2 p.m. One of the tornadoes was spotted by a woman who says the twister damaged a nearby shed and brought down some tree branches. The second tornado was witnessed by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy in the town of Vina. It was in an open field and didn’t cause any damage.

No injuries were reported.

A tornado warning that was in effect for the area has expired.

Here is a photo of the tornado from Meteorologist Bryan Ramsey at CBS13 affiliate KHSL in Redding.

Here's a great photo of today's tornado in Tehama county taken by Derrick Baker. Thank you for sharing! Does anyone else have photos or videos? pic.twitter.com/uI0GxqnXPz — Bryan Ramsey (@weatheramsey) January 4, 2021

The National Weather Service tweeted this photo from a weather watcher near Los Molinos.