DAVIS (CBS13) — Officers have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run that left a man dead in Davis on Sunday night.

Davis police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. along Olive Drive in front of Bros. Liquor.

A man was reportedly walking in the area when a driver struck him. The driver took off before officers arrived.

No description of the suspect was ever released. However, on Monday, Davis police announced that the suspect was arrested in the Sacramento area.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this point.

Olive Drive was closed through the night due to the investigation.