SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 29,633 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, which is a 1.2% increase from Sunday. There were also 97 more deaths reported, which is a 0.4% increase from Sunday.

There were 314,227 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,420,894, while the total number of deaths is 26,635.

As of Monday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 12.4%, which is a 0.2% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 34,127,013 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 22,003 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 493 people or 2.2% more than Sunday.

There are 1,337 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 13-bed increase from Thursday.

More from CBS Sacramento: