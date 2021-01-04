GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Approximately 100 people were in attendance at a New Year’s Eve party in Granite Bay despite an ongoing regional stay-at-home order, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

Spokesperson Angela Musallam said deputies responded to a noise complaint at a mansion in Vista De Lago Court in the gated Los Lagos community near Folsom Lake on Thursday night.

Musallam said no complaints were issued and deputies left once the volume was turned down.

Placer County sits in the Greater Sacramento region, which is remaining under a regional-stay-at-home order due to a region-wide drop in ICU capacity as coronavirus cases continue to tick upward.

The region went under the order three weeks ago as ICU capacity dropped below 15%, and the order was meant to be in effect for three weeks if that number improved. However, projections on Saturday prompted officials to keep the order in place for now as an anticipated surge resulting from the holiday is expected.

