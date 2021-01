Question of the Day / Friday Dance Party - 1/1Court finishes out this New Year's Day with today's question: What's the last thing that usually gets put away from the holidays? Everyone answers and then we dance our way into the weekend! HAPPY NEW YEAR to all of you, thank you for watching! Please join Tina, Jordan and Ashley tomorrow morning starting at 7:00!

13 hours ago

More Blanket Deliveries for Good Day Viewers!Dave Grashoff is back in Sacramento with more blanket deliveries! This time he's with Chrissy and her 5-year old daughter Chloe, and Chloe COULD NOT BE MORE EXCITED to get some blankets and pillows! Thanks again to Good Day viewer Carol Ruby in Rio Vista for making these beautiful blankets and spreading the joy!

13 hours ago

Get Fired Up for 2021 With Dr. Anthony White!Put out that 2020 dumpster fire with a firehose of encouragement for 2021! Dr. Anthony White joins Cody for some inspirational words to start off the new year!

13 hours ago

Folsom Ice RinkKick off 2021 with some ice skating! Dina Kupfer is in Historic Folsom at their ice skating rink showing us around!

13 hours ago

Show and Tell - 1/1 - TreeFMTime for a little New Year's Show and Tell! Cody brings us a website called TreeFM, where you can listen to the sounds of the forest from around the world! It's quite relaxing...

13 hours ago