SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has died and two others were critically injured on Friday morning following a shooting in Sacramento.

The three people were shot on 17th Avenue off of 73rd Street around 6:30 a.m., say police. One man died at the scene, said Sacramento police.

Two others, both women, were taken to the hospital. They are said to be in critical condition.

No information on a suspect has been released.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victims after next of kin have been notified.

Police ask any witnesses with information about this shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.