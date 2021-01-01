LODI (CBS13) – A Lodi man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Seventy-six-year-old Daniel Niehaus of Lodi was arrested by Lodi Police Department detectives on charges of possession of child pornography. Detectives regularly follow up on tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and make arrests based on those tips.

Police urge parents to monitor their children’s Internet usage and report any suspicious encounters to the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at http://www.missingkids.com.

