SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 47,189 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, which is a 1.2% increase from Thursday. There were also 585 more deaths reported, which is a 2.3% increase from Thursday.

There were 202,829 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,292,568, while the total number of deaths is 25,971.

As of Friday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 12.2%, which is a 0.4% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 33,058,311 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 21,433 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 31 people or 0.1% since Thursday.

There are 1,291 ICU beds available, which is a 54-bed increase from Thursday.

