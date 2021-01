ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The first baby born in the Sacramento region in 2021 arrived just minutes after midnight.

The baby, a girl who’s been named Elizabeth, was born to Traci and Matthew Creasman at 12:19 a.m. at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, according to a Kaiser Permanente spokesperson.

Elizabeth weighed in at 9 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 22 inches long.

Mother and baby are doing well. Elizabeth has three older siblings.

More from CBS Sacramento: