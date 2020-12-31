SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County’s health order, which was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, will remain in effect, the county says.

The state of California will release its official four-week ICU availability projections on Saturday, January 2, which includes the greater Sacramento area. It indicated Thursday in a news release that the order will likely be extended to ensure ICU capacity.

Even after the state’s order expires, it’s still up to the county’s health officer to determine with the county’s order, which also went into effect on December 10, will be lifted, a county spokesperson told CBS13.

Meantime, popular Sacramento restaurants have been sitting empty for weeks.

“It’s so sad coming out here because it’s so dead. It’s usually so lively,” Sacramento native Jessica Manzo said.

The Sacramento region’s ICU bed capacity is currently above 15 percent, which is the threshold that triggers stay-at-home orders. CBS13 asked Sacramento County Public Health Officials what it will take to reopen the whole region.

After the order expires, Sacramento County will likely be back in the purple tier, which means outdoor dining will back for local restaurants.

