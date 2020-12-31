MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO-TV) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled Wednesday certain varieties of Sportmix pet food due to toxic levels of aflatoxin.

Regulators say they’re aware of 28 dogs that have died due to the toxic mold and eight that have been sickened. Alfatoxin is produced by a mold that can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. The Missouri Department of Agriculture tested samples of Sportmix varieties and found very high levels of the toxin.

Symptoms of alfatoxin poisoning in pets include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and/or diarrhea. Those whose pets have eaten Sportmix products are advised to call their veterinarian, especially if their pets are showing symptoms.

According to the FDA, there is no evidence that humans who handle the food are at risk of alfatoxin poisoning.

The recalled products are the following varieties of dog and cat food:

– Sportmix Energy Plus, 50-pound bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L2

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

– Sportmix Energy Plus, 44-pound bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

-Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50-poound bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

– Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44-pound bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

– Sportmix Original Cat, 31-pound bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

– Sportmix Original Cat, 15-pound bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

For more information on the recall, click here.