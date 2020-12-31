SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is recovering after he was shot while driving on Highway 99 in South Sacramento Thursday.

According to the CHP, around 1:50 p.m. a man called 911 saying he had been shot while driving northbound on Highway 99 near 12th Avenue. He was able to pull off the road into a gas station on 12th Avenue. Units arrived and transported him to the hospital.

The extend of his injuries are not known. Highway 99 from 12th Avenue to Fruitridge Road was closed for about 40 minutes while CHP looked for evidence.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

