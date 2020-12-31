SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver accused of leading Sacramento police on a chase after a sideshow has been arrested.

Police received reports of a sideshow in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Interstate 80 around 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, police attempted to stop the driver of a blue Chevrolet Camaro but he reportedly sped off, Sacramento police told CBS13. Pursuing officers pulled back and monitored the vehicle from a police air unit.

The driver then went south on Interstate 5, driving recklessly, say police, and exited at Florin Road and drove to Highway 99.

The chase ended after the driver rear-ended another vehicle and then surrendered.

