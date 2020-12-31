ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in identifying the man suspected in a hit-and-run at an Arden Arcade gas station.

California Highway Patrol says, back on Dec. 23 around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the ARCO gas station along the 2200 block of El Camino Avenue after a 34-year-old Sacramento woman was struck by a vehicle.

Officers say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit woman left the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators have since been able to gather some details about the vehicle: it was a large-capacity, maroon over silver van. Surveillance photos of the suspected driver have also been obtained.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact detectives at (916) 348-2300.