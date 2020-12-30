SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This has been a tough year for many, but one man is ending on a very high note in Sacramento County.

Bernard Schmall III won $2 million on an “Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers” ticket, the California Lottery announced. Lottery officials say Schmall bought his ticket at J Food & Liquor on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

A woman in Orange County also won $2 million on the same type of Scratchers ticket.

Both retailers that sold the lucky tickets will get $10,000.

