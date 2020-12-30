NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Christmas came a few days late for one North Highlands girl whose family lost everything in a fire.

“I have no words because I have never been through anything like this before in my life, ever,” said Diana Lewis.

Lewis was overcome with emotion as she held her 5-year-old granddaughter, Paige.

“It was terrible, so terrible,” she said.

The two have a lot to be thankful for after a fire destroyed their North Highlands homes Christmas Eve.

“She said, ‘Can I go open my presents under the tree?,’ and I’m like, ‘We don’t have it anymore. There is nothing.’ She was crying when she found out,” Lewis said.

But out of the ashes came hope following the holiday.

Firefighters with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District presented Paige with a new laptop so she can play her games.

“There is a Peppa Pig game and we can build castles,” she said.

Fire crews said working smoke detectors save lives. That’s why they went door-to-door delivering them to families at no charge.

“It’s amazing they are doing it for the neighborhood,” Kim Gibson said. “We have had lots of fires recently. Finally, something good out of 2020.”

In the last month, seven fires in that area have injured several people – and cost one person their life. Many of the homes were without a working smoke alarm.

“Ninety percent of fatal fires occur in homes without working smoke alarms, so by making sure homes have them, we are improving the safety,” Capt. Chris Vestal with Metro Fire said.

Firefighters also gave out carbon monoxide detectors, batteries and pamphlets about fire safety.

“I feel really happy all the neighbors are recovering this info,” Pat Stayton said.

Neighbors were happy, along with one lucky little 5-year-old who clutched her laptop in joy.

