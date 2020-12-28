Menu
Test your knowledge about today's topic: Movies
7 hours ago
Question of the Day - 12/28
Tina brings us today's Question of the Day to close out a Monday: When are you going to put all of your Christmas stuff away? Cody, Dina and Tina answer, and then we're off to the Drew Barrymore Show! Thanks for watching today, we'll see you tomorrow morning at 4:30!
7 hours ago
Balloons and Party Planning
Lori is in Elk Grove and introduces us to a premier party planner that showcases balloons!
7 hours ago
Johnnie's Jams - 12/28
Back...by popular demand? It's another edition of Johnnie's Jams! Check out the slow jam at the end...
7 hours ago
Send Rover Over...To Carol in Rio Vista!
Photographer Dave Grashoff is In Rio Vista meeting Good Day viewer Carol Rudy! Carol has been BUSY during the pandemic, she has lots of things to show us!
7 hours ago
Monday's Show Info (12/28/20)
Sunday's Show Info (12/27/20)
Saturday's Show Info (12/26/20)
Thursday's Show Info (12/24/20)
Wednesday's Show Info (12/23/20)
House Passes Bill To Increase Stimulus Checks To $2,000
December 28, 2020 at 3:20 pm
