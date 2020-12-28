SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New Year’s Eve celebrations will be less festive this year as families are encouraged to stay home and avoid gathering to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While celebrations will be different, there are still some alternate ways to ring in 2021 and bid 2020 adieu.

Sacramento’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks are just one of the festivities that won’t be happening this year.

“I’m definitely bummed, usually we go hang out with friends and do a lot of stuff, but this year it’s going to be a lot more mellow,” Brock Middleton said.

While many people are glad to get rid of 2020, most celebrations won’t look like those in years past due to COVID-19 restrictions. All public parties are banned and there won’t be any reveling inside restaurants or clubs, so some merchants are offering parties to go.

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar is among the small businesses hit hard by pandemic restrictions, but they’re hoping customers will spend a little extra to help ring in the new year.

“We are calling it our Baller 2020 packs,” Raymond James said. “I think people really want to drink even more, drink better stuff, and really go out with a bang”

Several local arts groups are also planning virtual parties. The Sofia’s B Street Theater is hosting a two-hour virtual variety show.

“You can still have fun and be safe even if it’s not in the traditional way,” Lyndsay Burch with the B Street Theater said. “Folks can dress up they can tune in from the safety of their own home and enjoy a night of virtual entertainment”

Sacramento’s Burning Man community is also holding a free online celebration with music and performance art called “Spark the Dark.”

“If we don’t create something then more people would probably break the rules and get together,” Ed Fletcher with Sacramento Valley Spark said.

Artists hope it’s a way to brighten up people’s holiday blues.

“We know people are struggling right now and we want them to still have access to entertainment,” Burch said.

“I think there were a lot of people who were three months ago were looking into this and thinking by new years we’ll be through this,” Fletcher said.

