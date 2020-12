Question of the Day - 12/23Court finishes up today's show with a question: Where are you comfortable going in your PJs? Thanks for watching today, see you tomorrow on Christmas Eve bright and early at 4:30!

13 hours ago

Bottom Of the Box Ornament, 10am - 12/23Thank you for continuing to email us pictures of your Bottom-Of-The-Box Christmas ornaments, this one comes from viewer Mike! His great-grandmother made this ornament, and he's emailed it along to us! Send those pictures to goodday@kmaxtv.com with "Bottom of the Box" in the subject line, and we'll put it on our tree!

13 hours ago

Johnnie's Jams, 10am - 12/23Back by popular demand (really?), it's another edition of Johnnie's Jams! Director Jonathan Meris gives us more modern holiday music for you to guess the song and artist!

13 hours ago

Holiday Gifts at Stage Nine in Old SacramentoGrab some last-minute collectible goodies for the nerds on your "nice" list! Lori Wallace is with Troy from State Nine Entertainment in Old Sacramento to show us all the stuff!

13 hours ago

Show and Tell - 12/23Cody brings us today's Show and Tell...space needs some cleaning up, and a company has a plan to get rid of some of that space junk!

13 hours ago