DAVIS (CBS13) — Authorities say a DUI suspect who stopped in the middle of a foggy Interstate 80 somehow avoided being hit early Christmas Eve morning near Davis.
California Highway Patrol says, a little after 5 a.m., dispatchers started getting calls about a car that was stopped in the middle lane of I-80 west of Mace Boulevard.
At that time, a Dense Fog Advisory was in effect in the area – with visibility down to less than a 1/4 of a mile in some places.
Passing drivers reported having to swerve around the stoped car.
Somehow, officers got to the scene in time before a crash happened.
The driver was asleep at the wheel with the engine still running, officers say. As officers also discovered, the driver was allegedly over twice the legal blood-alcohol limit.
The name of the driver, who was arrested after the incident, has not been released.