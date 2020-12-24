SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s a Christmas unlike any other this year with holiday traditions scrapped or scaled back, COVID-19 cases surging and businesses shut down.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but in 2020, not everyone is feeling merry and bright.

“It’s been hard. I think financially we are struggling more,” said Daisy Diaz. “It feels lonesome and not as cheerful as last year but we try to make the best of it.”

Despite this year’s ups and downs, families are finding ways to turn the negatives into positives.

“I stand on the hope that things get better,” said Kristina Robertson.

“I like to check in with friends on social media, be grateful every day that I’m alive and I can still work at home and that is my only motivation right now,” Diaz said

Newlyweds Liz and Nicolai Bostan dressed as Mrs. and Mr. Claus and are starting a new tradition. On Christmas Eve they dropped off presents to their family in costume to bring some extra cheer, knowing their family will not be spending the holiday together.

“I just want to spread some holiday cheer. 2020 has been tough, just want to deliver some presents and make it a little fun,” Liz explained.

In a year that brought a lot of coal, psychologist Diane Powell explains it’s okay if your 2020 vision board did not go as planned.

“It is an accomplishment to get to the end of the year and still be breathing in and out,” she said.

If you are struggling with the holiday blues, Powell suggests exercising to relieve stress, virtually connecting with friends and family, and start focusing on the future.

“Set new goals for 2021. Rather than be stuck on what you didn’t have accomplished in 2020. Think of your blessings. Think of the things that went well for you in 2020,” Powell said.