EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Scott MacGregor will be sleeping in a camper outside his house during part of the holidays. He isn’t in the dog house. He’s doing it to keep his family safe.

Scott is traveling the world. He’s been to three other countries and 33 states, but he’s not sightseeing, he’s saving lives by bringing bone marrow donations to patients who need them.

“It’s just exciting to be a part of it. I mean, I just feel this is what I’m supposed to be doing,” Scott told CBS13.

Seven years ago, Scott’s daughter Taryn was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia. She was only 7-years-old.

“Going through that, you wish you could trade places with my daughter,” said Scott.

READ ALSO: Woman In Wheelchair Thanks Community For Support During Pandemic: ‘Without Them, I Wouldn’t Be Able To Go Anywhere’

His oldest daughter, Scotlyn, tried to donate her bone marrow but wasn’t a match. It was a stranger who ultimately saved Taryn’s life with a bone marrow transplant.

“And she’s alive today because of that gift. And I get to carry that gift to other people and that hope,” said Scott.

But traveling isn’t easy during a pandemic. So to keep his daughter safe, Scott self-isolates between trips in a neighbor’s camper.

“You know we’re at a distance but there’s still that connection. It’s kind of the best of both worlds in the midst of what we’re all facing right now,” said Scott.

“And that’s what he enjoys doing and he helps a lot of people. He’s pretty amazing doing it all,” said Scotlyn.

It’s self-sacrifice during the holidays, but for a life-saving outcome.

“And that’s what really excites me about the whole process. It is life-giving. Cancer doesn’t stop because COVID is here,” said Scott.

Scott and his daughter Scotlyn are hoping others will now be inspired to register as a bone marrow donor through a nonprofit, Be The Match.

Right now 70% of patients who need a transplant do not have a fully matched donor in their family. Anyone ages 18-44 years of age can join the registry and Be The Match will mail a cheek swab kit right to their home.

More from CBS Sacramento: