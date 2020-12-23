MEYERS (CBS13) – There’s a new outdoor snow experience for people to enjoy if they’re heading to the California side of Lake Tahoe Basin. It’s called Tube Tahoe in Meyers.

“It’s amazing to be able to come up here with your children,” Ken Baxter, who was visiting from Sacramento on Wednesday, said.

“It’s pretty fun when you get to slide down really fun and like spin,” Kaitlyn Baxter, Ken’s daughter, said.

The co-owners thought they’d take a spin on creating this tubing-specific attraction.

“In the Basin itself on the California side, as far as we know, we are the only tubing facility that’s open,” Mark Budgell, co-owner of Tube Tahoe, said.

The South Lake Tahoe locals opened their three tubing lanes on December 19th. They’re hoping to have the longest lane in the area soon; all the while making this timeless activity safer for everyone.

“During the winter, we see tourists sliding, you know, on various hills. Some of them aren’t very safe. They’re pretty close to roadways,” Budgell said.

The road to opening these powdery lanes was also craved out by the pandemic.

“We also both own different businesses and 2020 has been a tough year. It’s been a tough year for us,” Budgell said. “Out of adversity comes opportunity. And, this was an opportunity that we saw.”

Budgell said, so far, they’ve hit their conservative projections with stay-at-home orders in place and are following proper safety protocols.

It’s not just the Tube Tahoe that’s looking to seize a new opportunity. People are looking to find some safe outdoor fun during the pandemic.

“It’s pretty difficult to find things to do especially with a one-year-old. They’ve done a really good job here they keep everyone social distant,” Nader Yasin, whose family was visiting from Stockton, said.

“I’m going to be here at least once a week to support the locals and to just have a good time and get out of the house,” Marina Griffin, who lives in Meyers, said.

Tube Tahoe will be open on Christmas Eve Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pricing for those 13 and older is $45, $35 for 12 and under and $15 for 5 and under. Guests aren’t allowed to bring their own sleds or tubes for liability reasons.