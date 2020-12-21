ROCKLIN (CBS13) — More than 50 people came together in Rocklin over the weekend to write messages of hope on a sidewalk where racial slurs were scrubbed clean last week.

The slurs were found on the sidewalk near Rock Creek Elementary School last Monday. After another parent reached out to the school, city, and police, a solvent was poured over the graffiti, Adrien Pocklington maintains it only made the paint more prominent. She took it upon herself to clean up the hateful words.

Pocklington assembled a group of parents how scraped and scrubbed the sidewalk for nearly two hours.

On Saturday, Pocklington said a large group gathered to write kind messages and hang up signs.

Swipe through pictures of the hopeful messages below.