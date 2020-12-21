SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Sacramento County.

At 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, deputies received reports that a man had been stabbed in the 4600 block of Long Branch Drive in Sacramento County.

Callers stated that there was a man on the ground and bleeding. Deputies found the man who had stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

While on the scene, deputies spoke to Jerry Gene Lokey, 58, who said he was involved in the incident. He was detained and later arrested. Lokey was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on the charge of homicide.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.