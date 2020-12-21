Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a vehicle crash in Sacramento County.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Florin Road between Eagles Nest and Excelsior roads. It closed all lanes of Florin Road in the area.

There is dense fog throughout the region Monday morning, which may have contributed to the collision.

Officers are investigating what led up to the crash.

More from CBS Sacramento: