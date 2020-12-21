SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a vehicle crash in Sacramento County.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Florin Road between Eagles Nest and Excelsior roads. It closed all lanes of Florin Road in the area.

There is dense fog throughout the region Monday morning, which may have contributed to the collision.

This Caltrans camera in downtown #Sacramento isn't blurry — it's FOGGY out there! Drive safe, and give yourself extra time to safely get to your destination! @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @TVcody @GoodDayCourtney pic.twitter.com/xhTUl8Bi68 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) December 21, 2020

Officers are investigating what led up to the crash.

