MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. It’s the same area where a teen was shot and killed last week.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Larkin and Empire avenues. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a Modesto Police Department Facebook post.

Lifesaving measures were taken to try to save the victim, but unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified Monday evening as 20-year-old Dessery Becerra of Modesto.

The investigation into the cause of the shooting is still active and ongoing. No other information is being released by police.

Last week, 18-year-old Lisandro Mendez was shot at a home at 1626 Larkin Avenue, which is in the same area as the latest shooting. Less than an hour after that incident, a second male walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, say police. They believe that person was connected to the shooting that led to the teen’s death.

Police have not said whether the latest shooting is connected to last week’s shootings.