SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman was shot and killed at an apartment in Sacramento County on Monday morning.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Around 6 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received a call reporting a woman had been injured at the Meridian Terrace apartments in the 5700 block of Callie Lane. When deputies arrived at the apartment, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Lloyd Parker says he is the older brother of the woman found killed. He says she has found children.

“My baby sister, she got four kids, it’s Christmas time,” he said.

Fire personnel arrived and tried to save her, but she died, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

There were four children asleep at the apartment when the shooting happened. They are believed to be children of the victim. None of the children were injured. They are now with Child Protective Services.

Lloyd reminds people about the seriousness of getting help, saying his sister’s death may have been domestic violence-related.

“We going to stick together but domestic violence is real like it can go any way, it’s not a joke,” he said.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson says the victim and a person of interest were known to each other. The relationship between the two is under investigation. Deputies are not looking for further suspects or victims.

Neighbors who live at the complex are in shock over the mother’s death.

“It’s just crazy how people act, you know. If you get that mad at somebody just leave and cool off,” one man said.

There is help for people trying to escape. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE. You can also call WEAVE at 916-920-2952

