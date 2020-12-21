SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman has died as the result of a shooting in Sacramento County.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the Meridian Terrace apartments in the 5700 block of Callie Lane, just south of Madison Avenue.

One person was killed, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed to CBS13.

Heavy police presence on the 5700 block of Callie Lane. Please avoid the area. PIO Rowe enroute. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) December 21, 2020

Deputies have not provided further details.i

This is a developing story.