Filed Under:FATAL SHOOTING, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman has died as the result of a shooting in Sacramento County.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the Meridian Terrace apartments in the 5700 block of Callie Lane, just south of Madison Avenue.

One person was killed, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed to CBS13.

Deputies have not provided further details.i

This is a developing story.

 