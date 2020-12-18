SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – An emergency alert was sent out Friday to residents in the Bay Area.

The text alert, which was accompanied by a loud tone, stated that all Bay Area counties are now under the state’s stay-at-home order.

It read: “State of California: All Bay Area Counties now under state stat at home order. This builds on previous local orders. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov.”

#EMERGENCY #ALERT issued for all #BayArea counties which are now under a stay at home order. Got the alert on my phone at noon with a very loud tone. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/LeuwLehVsH — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) December 18, 2020

This alert comes just hours after Solano County was placed under a stay-at-home order. It went into effect just before 12 a.m. Friday morning and will last for three weeks.

Many of its neighboring Bay Area counties chose to impose tighter restrictions before the ICU capacity dropped below 15%, triggering the state’s heath order.

[Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the stay-at-home order went into effect just before Thursday morning. Also, the alert pertained to Bay Area counties, not all counties, as previously stated in the headine.]