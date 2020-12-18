FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A man who was homeless for years and is now progressing towards permanent housing received a special gift — all thanks to a Fairfield police officer.

For the last few months, the unnamed man who was experiencing homeless reportedly got some help from Solano County Behavior Health services and the Fairfield Police Department’s Homeless Intervention Team, received shelter, and eventually became stable, according to Fairfield police.

During one of his visits with Fairfield police Ofc. Neal, the man expressed his love of music, particularly the keyboard. He said he used to be an avid player and finds it relaxing.

Ofc. Neal, through an anonymous donation, then received a keyboard and gave it to the man who’s now able to do what he loves again.

Together we can help our homeless find the way home W/ the support from our #Homeless Intervention Team, @cityoffairfield's Homeless Services Div, case management from Shelter Solano, #SolanoCounty Behavioral Health & #ProjectRoomkey, we are providing stabilized/permanent 1/6 pic.twitter.com/4pKcck2a8W — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) December 18, 2020

Fairfield police tweeted out a video of the man enjoying his gift and said it often takes time to build trust, respect, and a bond with each homeless person.