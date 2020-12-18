STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person has been arrested after they kidnapped a man and forced him to withdraw money from his bank, say police.

On Monday around 1 p.m. a man, 35, was sitting in his parked vehicle in the area of Grant and Sonora streets when he was approached by two suspects.

One suspect pulled out a knife and forced the man to allow them inside the vehicle, according to the Stockton Police Department. They then got into the man’s car and told the man to drive to his bank where the suspects reportedly demanded the man’s bank card and PIN number.

One of the suspects withdrew cash from the ATM and then drove to a hotel where they allegedly forced the victim to stay the night.

The next morning, the victim reportedly fled on foot away from the hotel and contacted police.

Officers later spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. One suspect, Andria Hill, 38, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery charges.

