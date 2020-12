SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 5,000-pound food giveaway drew a long line of cars wrapped around a city block in Sacramento Friday.

Approximately 300 families arrived to pick up the donations at Elder Creek Temple Friday morning.

Turkeys, hams, and lots of veggies to help create Christmas dinners were part of the giveaway by the Sacramento Chinese of IndoChina Friendship Association.

The organization been helping families struggling through the pandemic.

