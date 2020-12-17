YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be delivered to Northern California medical facilities.

On Thursday, 975 doses of the vaccine were delivered to a facility in Yolo County.

Kaiser Permanente announced it would start vaccinating health care workers starting Thursday.

In Solano County, officials say they will receive 7,900 doses of the vaccine within the week — 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The county plans to provide its initial doses of the vaccines to individuals in the highest risk categories, as defined by the federal government and the state of California, including people at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their work in direct health care or long-term care settings.

People living in long-term care facilities will also receive the vaccines during the first phase of the rollout.

