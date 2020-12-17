STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are investigating a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday night that killed a pedestrian.

Around 6:40 p.m., police were called out to Hammer Lane and Tam O’Shanter Drive after hearing about a collision involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, police found a 32-year-old man in the eastbound lanes of Hammer Lane who had reportedly been hit by a vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle drove away, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the vehicle was traveling on Hammer Lane and had a green light when the incident happened.

They have not released a description of the vehicle. The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

